It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas by gardencat
It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas

My husband came home the other day with an absolutely humungous Poinsettia. This is a small little corner of the huge plant.
8th December 2023 8th Dec 23

Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful !
December 8th, 2023  
