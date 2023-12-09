Sign up
Previous
Photo 3003
Double Rose Hips
A quick drop off from a walk by the pond this morning. The colours out there today are mostly grey and brown but there are a few spots of colour if you look.
9th December 2023
9th Dec 23
3
3
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
3913
photos
96
followers
50
following
822% complete
View this month »
2996
2997
2998
2999
3000
3001
3002
3003
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
9th December 2023 10:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
rose-hips
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful and a great focus and light on the berries against the dull grey background ! fav
December 9th, 2023
Beverley
ace
These berries wonderfully shiny cheery and bold red, I’ve not used them in teas yet, I’m aware they have great benefits. Honestly I like them in the garden. ,
December 9th, 2023
Laura
ace
Wonderful close up and dof.
December 9th, 2023
