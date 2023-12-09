Double Rose Hips

Previous
A quick drop off from a walk by the pond this morning. The colours out there today are mostly grey and brown but there are a few spots of colour if you look.
9th December 2023 9th Dec 23

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful and a great focus and light on the berries against the dull grey background ! fav
December 9th, 2023  
Beverley ace
These berries wonderfully shiny cheery and bold red, I’ve not used them in teas yet, I’m aware they have great benefits. Honestly I like them in the garden. ,
December 9th, 2023  
Laura ace
Wonderful close up and dof.
December 9th, 2023  
