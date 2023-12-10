I think It's a Downy Woodpecker

Rather exciting morning around here...well, at least, what passes for excitement in my rather mundane, everyday world.

A very active day in the back garden. Started with sparrows, juncos and cardinals visiting the feeder, then bluejays swooped in demanding their tallage of peanuts. While I was trying to get some shots of the jays, who were not co-operating very well, suddenly the red fox jumped out of some bushes and on to my patio, right in front of me, then scooted off around the corner of the house. ( I was standing behind the glass kitchen door so he probably didn't know I was there). Of course having my camera set to try to catch jays, in a tree across the garden, I missed the fox shot. Finally this little beauty showed up and, for once, chose a spot with a fairly clear sight line from the kitchen door. Catching him, helped to ease the disappointment of missing a great opportunity to capture Mr. Fox.