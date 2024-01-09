Previous
Blue Eyeshadow and a Polka Dot Petticoat by gardencat
Photo 3034

Blue Eyeshadow and a Polka Dot Petticoat

A mourning dove grabbing a quick shuteye, on the side of the bird bath.
9th January 2024 9th Jan 24

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
831% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
that made me laugh out loud!
January 9th, 2024  
Olwynne
Lovely description and shot
January 9th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise