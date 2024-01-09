Sign up
Photo 3034
Blue Eyeshadow and a Polka Dot Petticoat
A mourning dove grabbing a quick shuteye, on the side of the bird bath.
9th January 2024
9th Jan 24
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
winter
nap
dove
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
that made me laugh out loud!
January 9th, 2024
Olwynne
Lovely description and shot
January 9th, 2024
