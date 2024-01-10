Previous
Dove Convention ? by gardencat
Dove Convention ?

It started with one dove sitting in the heated bird bath, then another landed on the wall close to the bath and finally a third one perched on the edge.
Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
