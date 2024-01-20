Sign up
Photo 3045
Blowing in the Wind
A Queen Annes Lace seed head, blowing over the wooden bridge railing.
20th January 2024
20th Jan 24
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
3038
3039
3040
3041
3042
3043
3044
3045
Tags
queen-annes-lace
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Lovely title and capture ! fav
January 20th, 2024
