Previous
Male Mallard on a Calm Pond by gardencat
Photo 3069

Male Mallard on a Calm Pond

The warmth and sun of the last few days has brought a few ducks and geese out to enjoy the pond again. Snow, in the forecast for later this week, so I hope they enjoy their time in the sun, while they can.
13th February 2024 13th Feb 24

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
840% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise