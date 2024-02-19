Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3075
Elicoidali No 37
Looks like rigatoni to me but apparently it's different in the way it is shaped. Not sure if this shot really makes any great use of negative space but, here it is, such as it is.
19th February 2024
19th Feb 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
4001
photos
106
followers
50
following
842% complete
View this month »
3068
3069
3070
3071
3072
3073
3074
3075
Latest from all albums
3071
690
3072
691
3073
692
3074
3075
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
11th February 2024 2:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pasta
,
bw
,
for-2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close