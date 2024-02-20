Sign up
Photo 3076
Fettuccine
Still trying to work with negative space here and incorporate it as an integral part of the image.
20th February 2024
20th Feb 24
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
19th February 2024 8:23am
Tags
bw
,
fettuccine
,
for2024
Lisa Brown
ace
I like it ... I get the feeling of what's beyond the frame. very nice
February 20th, 2024
