Previous
Photo 3085
Shades and Shadows
For the final day of the month I am returning to a high contrast image of those metal shades on the new YMCA building.
Thanks to everyone who participated in the FOR in 2024. there have been a lot of interesting and inspiring B&W images posted.
29th February 2024
29th Feb 24
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Photo Details
Album
Tags
shades
high-contrast
for2024
