Previous
Water by gardencat
Photo 3084

Water

Reflections from the pond surface.

One more day till February ends and we go back to colour. I have had fun doing this, this year but I won't be sad to start working in colour again.
28th February 2024 28th Feb 24

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
844% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Very cool abstract. It reminds me of the photographer Craig Blacklock.
February 28th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise