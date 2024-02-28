Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Previous
Photo 3084
Water
Reflections from the pond surface.
One more day till February ends and we go back to colour. I have had fun doing this, this year but I won't be sad to start working in colour again.
28th February 2024
28th Feb 24
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Tags
reflections
,
water
,
pond
,
for2024
,
abstract-78
Shutterbug
ace
Very cool abstract. It reminds me of the photographer Craig Blacklock.
February 28th, 2024
