Take off in a Shower of Snow by gardencat
Photo 3114

Take off in a Shower of Snow

Something startled him and he took off.
29th March 2024 29th Mar 24

Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Walks @
Love all aspects of this, the movement, the blue of bird and the framing, easy FAV!!!!
March 29th, 2024  
JackieR
Oh wowsers this is totally amaxig. Have a big fat fav
March 29th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨
oh this is so good!
March 29th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd
Certainly a big fav for this one Joanne ! Well captured in his flight from the feeding post ! Nicely framed and presented ! fav
March 29th, 2024  
Linda Godwin
A real fanfare! Fav
March 29th, 2024  
