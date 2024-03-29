Sign up
Previous
Photo 3114
Take off in a Shower of Snow
Something startled him and he took off.
29th March 2024
29th Mar 24
5
6
Joanne Diochon
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera.
4045
photos
106
followers
50
following
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
6
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
23rd March 2024 8:55am
Privacy
Public
Tags
snow
,
take-off
,
bluejay
Walks @ 7
Love all aspects of this, the movement, the blue of bird and the framing, easy FAV!!!!
March 29th, 2024
JackieR
Oh wowsers this is totally amaxig. Have a big fat fav
March 29th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
oh this is so good!
March 29th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
Certainly a big fav for this one Joanne ! Well captured in his flight from the feeding post ! Nicely framed and presented ! fav
March 29th, 2024
Linda Godwin
A real fanfare! Fav
March 29th, 2024
