A Rabble of Robins

I'm still on birds for my daily picture, but today we've moved over to the pond area. There was neither a duck nor a goose to be seen on the water, or in the surrounding area, when I visited the pond, but there were robins popping up everywhere. Some were in the bushes like this one, some on the grass digging, I presume, for tasty worms but it had the look of a population explosion. Wonder what is going on with that?