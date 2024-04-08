Previous
Easter Plant by gardencat
Easter Plant

A cute little flowering plant I got for Easter which is still cheering up my kitchen. I did know the name of it, but right now it has flown out of my senior mind.
Beryl Lloyd
Sweet plant and capture - Yes I also know this plant , but like you , just can not remember its name !!!!!!! Sweet shot - fav
April 8th, 2024  
Heather
It's really sweet! And this is a lovely photo, Joanne! I like the softness that you created all around it! Fav (Did you manage to see the total solar eclipse in Oakville? I imagine it was cloudy, like here in Toronto (with the eclipse being 99.8%). We did manage to catch the crescent of the sun for two seconds, though.)
April 8th, 2024  
LManning (Laura)
What a cheerful little thing! It’s a Kalanchoe Joanne, and a very pretty one.
April 8th, 2024  
