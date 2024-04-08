Sign up
Previous
Photo 3124
Easter Plant
A cute little flowering plant I got for Easter which is still cheering up my kitchen. I did know the name of it, but right now it has flown out of my senior mind.
8th April 2024
8th Apr 24
3
3
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
4th April 2024 1:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
plant
,
yellow
,
easter
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Sweet plant and capture - Yes I also know this plant , but like you , just can not remember its name !!!!!!! Sweet shot - fav
April 8th, 2024
Heather
ace
It's really sweet! And this is a lovely photo, Joanne! I like the softness that you created all around it! Fav (Did you manage to see the total solar eclipse in Oakville? I imagine it was cloudy, like here in Toronto (with the eclipse being 99.8%). We did manage to catch the crescent of the sun for two seconds, though.)
April 8th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
What a cheerful little thing! It’s a Kalanchoe Joanne, and a very pretty one.
April 8th, 2024
