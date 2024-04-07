Sign up
Morning
The early morning sun, the lake, and a goose in flight, a good start to a day.
7th April 2024
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera.
Tags
morning
spring
lake
path
Sue Cooper
ace
A beautiful scene and a beautiful start to the day. Fav.
April 7th, 2024
Zilli
So lovely!
April 7th, 2024
365 Project
