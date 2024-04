Serendipitous Scillia

I clambered up a muddy bank, to try to get a look at an old waterfront house that is being renovated. Unfortunately, due to being rather height challenged, even from the top of the bank I still could not see much, over the big fence around the place. Disappointed, I turned around and looked down to make my way back down to the path and found these lovely little flowers growing all around my feet. Not the shot I was hoping for, but I'll happily take it.