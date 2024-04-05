Sign up
Previous
Photo 3121
In the Undergrowth
I'm still seeing a lot of robins around, this one was looking around in the undergrowth for taste morsels. Once again all the little branches and grass made getting a clear shot near to impossible.
5th April 2024
5th Apr 24
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Tags
spring
,
robin
,
undergrowth
