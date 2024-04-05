Previous
In the Undergrowth by gardencat
Photo 3121

In the Undergrowth

I'm still seeing a lot of robins around, this one was looking around in the undergrowth for taste morsels. Once again all the little branches and grass made getting a clear shot near to impossible.
5th April 2024 5th Apr 24

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
855% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise