Previous
Mr. Cardinal by gardencat
Photo 3291

Mr. Cardinal

He seems to be finishing up with his moult and is looking pretty spiffy. Mrs. Cardinal is still in a more scruffy stage.
28th September 2024 28th Sep 24

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
901% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise