Photo 3293
Lady Cardinal View 2
Caught one of her from the front. You can see lots of new pin feathers on her face too.
30th September 2024
30th Sep 24
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
28th September 2024 7:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
female
,
cardinal
,
september
,
moult
,
pin-feathers
Linda Godwin
She will soon be looking her best!
September 30th, 2024
