Photo 3295
Spiffy Cardinal
I'm still playing with the birds today, this time a spiffy, bright red, male cardinal.
2nd October 2024
2nd Oct 24
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Tags
red
,
bird
,
male
,
cardinal
Sue Cooper
ace
A truly stunning capture. Fabulous! Fav!
October 2nd, 2024
Liz Milne
ace
Beautiful!
October 2nd, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A stunner - so colourful and that quiff of hair ( feathers! ) !! beautifully captued !
October 2nd, 2024
