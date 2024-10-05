Previous
Now that's an Odd Expression by gardencat
Photo 3298

Now that's an Odd Expression

Kind of looks like he'd just heard that we were out of peanuts for the day, or something.
5th October 2024 5th Oct 24

Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
Linda Godwin
His red tail is so vibrant! nice shot
October 5th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Surprised and disappointed !! - great shot !
October 5th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Beautiful capture… such a cute expression
October 5th, 2024  
PhotoCrazy ace
Cute!
October 5th, 2024  
Heather ace
A nice shot of this cutie! I like seeing all the different colours of its fur, including that fabulous red tail! Fav
October 5th, 2024  
