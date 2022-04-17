Sign up
Previous
Next
92 / 365
Misty Spring Morning
A rather amateur attempt at a composite image, using two of my own photos, one taken in IR and one a conventional picture, and then a lot of jiggery-pokery in post processing.
17th April 2022
17th Apr 22
0
0
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
3053
photos
76
followers
49
following
25% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Photoshop Madness
Camera
NEX-F3
Taken
15th April 2022 10:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
morning
,
bird
,
trees
,
composite45
