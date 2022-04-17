Previous
Misty Spring Morning by gardencat
92 / 365

Misty Spring Morning

A rather amateur attempt at a composite image, using two of my own photos, one taken in IR and one a conventional picture, and then a lot of jiggery-pokery in post processing.
17th April 2022 17th Apr 22

Joanne Diochon

