101 / 365
Sudden Coastline
Just for the WWYD challenge but, if we don't mend our ways and start taking climate change seriously, it may come true in not that many years. (Sorry for the rather messy job.)
26th July 2022
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
Photoshop Madness
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T3i
Taken
29th May 2013 2:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wwyd213
