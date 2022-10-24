Previous
Fall Abstract #1 by gardencat
106 / 365

Fall Abstract #1

Started this with a shot I took in the woods last weekend and then took down the rabbit hole. Probably BOB.
24th October 2022 24th Oct 22

Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
Photo Details

Fantastic colors!
October 24th, 2022  
