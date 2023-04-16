Sign up
114 / 365
Wild Rose Hip
On the same bush, where I found the new leaves breaking out, I also found some left over rose hips from last fall, still hanging on. I've done a bit of tweaking and texturizing in Photoshop with this one.(May be better on black.)
16th April 2023
16th Apr 23
2
2
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Photoshop Madness
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
15th April 2023 9:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rosebush
,
rose-hip
Sue Cooper
ace
This really is amazing on black. Fav.
April 16th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful focus and great texturizing in the background! - fav
April 16th, 2023
