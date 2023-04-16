Previous
Wild Rose Hip by gardencat
Wild Rose Hip

On the same bush, where I found the new leaves breaking out, I also found some left over rose hips from last fall, still hanging on. I've done a bit of tweaking and texturizing in Photoshop with this one.(May be better on black.)
16th April 2023

Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Sue Cooper
This really is amazing on black. Fav.
April 16th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd
Beautiful focus and great texturizing in the background! - fav
April 16th, 2023  
