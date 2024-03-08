Previous
In What Remains Behind by gardenfolk
Photo 2624

In What Remains Behind

Though nothing can
bring back the hour of
splendor in the grass,
of glory in the flower,
we will grieve not,
rather find strength
in what remains behind.
...William Wordsworth

What about me? Katniss couldn't understand why I was taking so many photos of our tulip magnolia tree. So, she decided to get on a low branch to get my attention. Pretty girl.
