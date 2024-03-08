Sign up
Previous
Photo 2624
In What Remains Behind
Though nothing can
bring back the hour of
splendor in the grass,
of glory in the flower,
we will grieve not,
rather find strength
in what remains behind.
...William Wordsworth
What about me? Katniss couldn't understand why I was taking so many photos of our tulip magnolia tree. So, she decided to get on a low branch to get my attention. Pretty girl.
8th March 2024
8th Mar 24
1
2
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
2617
2618
2619
2620
2621
2622
2623
2624
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Taken
2nd March 2024 10:34pm
tree
eyes
kitty
bloom
whiskers
fur
magnolia
katniss
Wylie
ace
She is gorgeous
March 8th, 2024
