Previous
Photo 2623
Your Time to Shine Will Come
Like a lovely flower,
your time to shine will come.
When you bloom,
your beauty will be
surpassed by none.
...Author Unknown
I finally got a few photos with the sun on the tulip magnolia blooms. One already dropped all its petals. In the sun, the petals are more pink.
The wind, rain and hail did cause brown creases (bruising) on some of the blooms and several petals have fallen. However, there could also be a thousand blooms on the tree.
We planted the tree over 20 years ago.
7th March 2024
7th Mar 24
Tags
tulip
,
petals
,
dof
,
magnolia
,
blossoms
Brian
ace
Magnificent
March 7th, 2024
Kitty Hawke
ace
They are so pretty and a fab colour.
March 7th, 2024
