Your Time to Shine Will Come

Like a lovely flower,

your time to shine will come.

When you bloom,

your beauty will be

surpassed by none.

...Author Unknown



I finally got a few photos with the sun on the tulip magnolia blooms. One already dropped all its petals. In the sun, the petals are more pink.



The wind, rain and hail did cause brown creases (bruising) on some of the blooms and several petals have fallen. However, there could also be a thousand blooms on the tree.



We planted the tree over 20 years ago.