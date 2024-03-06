Previous
In Joy or Sadness by gardenfolk
In Joy or Sadness

In joy or sadness
flowers are our
constant friends.
...Okakura Kakuzo
6th March 2024 6th Mar 24

@gardenfolk
@gardenfolk
Kitty Hawke ace
They are so lovely. My Magnolias are just popping out now,, but are very much paler.
March 6th, 2024  
CC Folk ace
@cutekitty You might have a saucer magnolia...more light pink. We had one that I loved but it stopped growing and producing flowers. :(
March 6th, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
Fabulous flowers and pow
March 6th, 2024  
