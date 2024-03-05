Sign up
Previous
Photo 2620
At a Different Pace
Every flower blooms
at a different pace.
...Suzy Kassem
Pretty buds and bloom on our magnolia tree.
5th March 2024
5th Mar 24
3
2
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me.
2620
photos
181
followers
91
following
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
2nd March 2024 9:52am
Tags
blossom
,
soft
,
focus
,
magnolia
,
buds
gloria jones
ace
Beautiful!
March 4th, 2024
Babs
ace
Beautiful close up.
March 4th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful
March 4th, 2024
