Photo 2798
Is Repainted Every Day
How great it is to
live under a sky that
is repainted every day
by the greatest artist.
...Author Unknown
Nice on Black.
29th August 2024
29th Aug 24
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me.
sky
sunset
trees
silhouette
Shutterbug
ace
I love the beautiful background sky.
August 30th, 2024
