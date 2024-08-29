Previous
Is Repainted Every Day by gardenfolk
Photo 2798

Is Repainted Every Day

How great it is to
live under a sky that
is repainted every day
by the greatest artist.
...Author Unknown

Nice on Black.
29th August 2024 29th Aug 24

I love the beautiful background sky.
August 30th, 2024  
