The Front Door by gardenfolk
The Front Door

Home begins at
the front door.
...Anonymous

Shut the front door! We had a new front door installed on Monday.

Our old door was a red painted wooden door. We had it for 28 years but it kept fading, had sap bubbles on a wood panel and the handle, lock and hammered brass kick plate were very weathered.

I was debating between a blue or black fiberglass door with more glass this time. It was a tough decision but I read that a house with a black door sells for $6,000 more...not that we have plans to sell at the moment.

I think I would like to add another brass kick plate and planted pots or something at the door. The window in the door is a textured glass called chord or reed for a bit of privacy though the sidelights are clear glass.

Remembering 9/11 today.

11th September 2024 11th Sep 24

Brian ace
Love the new door.
September 11th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ah! lovely - black is more classy ! And I love how you have dressed it with a a lovely flower wreath. I agree a planted pot would make a perfect addition !
September 11th, 2024  
