Home begins atthe front door....AnonymousShut the front door! We had a new front door installed on Monday.Our old door was a red painted wooden door. We had it for 28 years but it kept fading, had sap bubbles on a wood panel and the handle, lock and hammered brass kick plate were very weathered.I was debating between a blue or black fiberglass door with more glass this time. It was a tough decision but I read that a house with a black door sells for $6,000 more...not that we have plans to sell at the moment.I think I would like to add another brass kick plate and planted pots or something at the door. The window in the door is a textured glass called chord or reed for a bit of privacy though the sidelights are clear glass.Remembering 9/11 today.