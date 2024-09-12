Previous
The Best Thing by gardenfolk
Photo 2812

The Best Thing

The best thing
to hold onto in life
is each other.
...Audrey Hepburn

"Come and meet those dancing feet on the avenue I"m taking to you to 42nd street."

This song keeps going through my head because today is our 42nd wedding anniversary.

Here are my lovely roses. We are going out to dinner at one of our favorite places tonight.
Bon appetit!


12th September 2024 12th Sep 24

CC Folk

ace
That is a beautiful bouquet and I love the pov. Happy Anniversary. Have a special date.
September 12th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
