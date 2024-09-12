Sign up
Previous
Photo 2812
The Best Thing
The best thing
to hold onto in life
is each other.
...Audrey Hepburn
"Come and meet those dancing feet on the avenue I"m taking to you to 42nd street."
This song keeps going through my head because today is our 42nd wedding anniversary.
Here are my lovely roses. We are going out to dinner at one of our favorite places tonight.
Bon appetit!
12th September 2024
12th Sep 24
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Shutterbug
ace
That is a beautiful bouquet and I love the pov. Happy Anniversary. Have a special date.
September 12th, 2024
