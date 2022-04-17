Previous
Next
April 17 Bobby Vacca coaching Zach IMG_6606 2 by georgegailmcdowellcom
98 / 365

April 17 Bobby Vacca coaching Zach IMG_6606 2

Bobby came up for the weekend on his way to Sag Harbor and caddying at Atlantic Golf Club. He coached Zach for about an hour. Zach was very "coachable" and learned a lot. Zach even had his first dunk on a 10 foot basket. Very cool!
17th April 2022 17th Apr 22

Big George

@georgegailmcdowellcom
28% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise