April 16 Chameleon trying Not To Be Seen IMG_6597 by georgegailmcdowellcom
97 / 365

April 16 Chameleon trying Not To Be Seen IMG_6597

While watering the front porch ferns, this Chameleon jumped out and sat motionless. Notice the shedding of the skin.
16th April 2022 16th Apr 22

Big George

@georgegailmcdowellcom
