April 15 Cherry Cannoli for desert IMG_6592 by georgegailmcdowellcom
96 / 365

April 15 Cherry Cannoli for desert IMG_6592

The family joined us at Bistro D'antonio for Gail's birthday dinner. Antonio capped it off with Gail's favorite dessert.
15th April 2022 15th Apr 22

Big George

@georgegailmcdowellcom
