Previous
Next
April 25 Blue Heron with detailIMG_6118 by georgegailmcdowellcom
103 / 365

April 25 Blue Heron with detailIMG_6118

Again working with settings from books and articles on the T5. Almost got this one right. While the foreground is a little too much "white", the detail on the Blue Heron is getting better and better.
25th April 2022 25th Apr 22

Big George

@georgegailmcdowellcom
28% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise