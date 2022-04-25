Sign up
103 / 365
April 25 Blue Heron with detailIMG_6118
Again working with settings from books and articles on the T5. Almost got this one right. While the foreground is a little too much "white", the detail on the Blue Heron is getting better and better.
25th April 2022
25th Apr 22
0
0
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T5
Taken
25th April 2022 12:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
