235 / 365
Nov 19 Hawk Annoyed IMG_8356A
This Hawk, I believe it is a Red Tailed Hawk, was very annoyed at me and the clicking from my camera. Luckily I was trying to stay as still as possible and was able to get some great pics.
19th November 2022
19th Nov 22
Big George
@georgegailmcdowellcom
235
photos
64% complete
228
229
230
231
232
233
234
235
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T5
Taken
19th November 2022 2:11pm
