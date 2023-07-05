Previous
July 5 Blue Heron Feathers Puffed IMG_3873AA by georgegailmcdowellcom
Photo 373

July 5 Blue Heron Feathers Puffed IMG_3873AA

Taking photos of wildlife always seems to offer pleasant surprises. As I was taking this shot at about 50 yards, my Tamron 150-600 was again at 600 and among the shots was this wonderful shot of a Blue Heron with feathers puffed out.
5th July 2023 5th Jul 23

Big George

@georgegailmcdowellcom
