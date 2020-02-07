Sign up
Previous
Next
361 / 365
Before & After Surgery
Before and after my recent surgery on 2/7/20.
7th February 2020
7th Feb 20
0
0
Glover Shearron, ...
ace
@ggshearron
I believe I have been posting images on 365 for about 9 years, and its amazing to me that it has been that long. ...
1773
photos
44
followers
35
following
98% complete
View this month »
354
355
356
357
358
359
360
361
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365-2020
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bed
,
window
,
room
,
hospital
,
rest
,
selfie
,
pre-op
,
recuperation
