The Dunk by ggshearron
Photo 398

The Dunk

Young man enthusiastically "takes it to the house" with authority on the neighborhood court.
16th March 2020 16th Mar 20

Glover Shearron, ...

ace
@ggshearron
I believe I have been posting images on 365 for about 9 years, and its amazing to me that it has been that long.
Caroline ace
Great action shot!
March 24th, 2020  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
@chejja thanks
March 24th, 2020  
