R. I. P. My friend by ggshearron
R. I. P. My friend

This is a picture of my best friend of 47 yrs. - 8 months. We lost him today.....he took his own life. DAMNIT!!!!
He survived a massive hemorrhagic stroke in May of 2019, and after 53 days Was able to go home, in a wheelchair, paralyzed on his right side. While he made truly huge physical strides and improvement, had a wonderful 49 year marriage, two of 5 grandchildren born This year in Feb. and 8/10/20, great relationships with his three sons and their wives, myself and my wife and on and on .....somehow, he made the choice to leave us all behind. Reach out to your family and friends.....only God knows how long they have on this earth. Farewell my friend...
Nick ace
This is so very sad Glover. I hope your friend has found peace. My sincerest condolences to you.
August 18th, 2020  
Lynne
So sorry for the loss of your dear friend. You've got a great shot here to add to your memories.
August 18th, 2020  
