Photo 751
Airpods in ... check. Soak up the sun... check!!
Young man chills on the edge of Redbank Point on the Hoover Reservoir while listening to some tunes.
27th March 2021
27th Mar 21
Glover Shearron
ace
@ggshearron
I believe I have been posting images on 365 for about 9 years, and its amazing to me that it has been that long.
Tags
portrait
,
man
,
point
,
hoover
,
ohio
,
reservoir
,
redbank
,
westerville
