Photo 752
Strokin"
A man passing by in a canoe strokes the hell out of the reservoir... I mean he was WORKIN'!
28th March 2021
28th Mar 21
1
0
Glover Shearron, ...
ace
@ggshearron
I believe I have been posting images on 365 for about 9 years, and its amazing to me that it has been that long. ...
2231
photos
62
followers
40
following
206% complete
View this month »
745
746
747
748
749
750
751
752
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365-2019-2021
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
21st March 2021 3:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
man
,
hoover
,
ohio
,
reservoir
,
kayak
,
westerville
PhotoCrazy
ace
Wonderful pic!!
March 29th, 2021
