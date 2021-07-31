Previous
Out On Our Friday Date by ggshearron
Out On Our Friday Date

We have gone out on a date every Friday since we began dating, in September of 2004. This evening, we ate at a Mediterranean restaurant for the F time, if you can believe that! It was great!
31st July 2021

