Wine is Served…It’s On @ Eddie Merlot’s! by ggshearron
Photo 865

Wine is Served…It’s On @ Eddie Merlot’s!

We got prime seating at one of those elevated half-circle tables that look out at everyone else in the room for our anniversary dinner (15th) at the upscale Eddie Merlot’s restaurant. Dinner was awesome and the Key Lime Pie for dessert was killer!
30th July 2021 30th Jul 21

