Photo 865
Wine is Served…It’s On @ Eddie Merlot’s!
We got prime seating at one of those elevated half-circle tables that look out at everyone else in the room for our anniversary dinner (15th) at the upscale Eddie Merlot’s restaurant. Dinner was awesome and the Key Lime Pie for dessert was killer!
30th July 2021
30th Jul 21
Glover Shearron, ...
@ggshearron
I believe I have been posting images on 365 for about 9 years, and its amazing to me that it has been that long. ...
Tags
wine
,
eddie
,
restaurant
,
ohio
,
columbus
,
merlot’s
