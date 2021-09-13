Previous
The Eyes of Time by ggshearron
Photo 909

The Eyes of Time

I met this lady while talking with she and her daughter, asked if i could take her pic real quick and she said yes.... problem is, the pic I took was not very good. Soooo.... I cropped to her eyes!
13th September 2021 13th Sep 21

Glover Shearron, ...

@ggshearron
I believe I have been posting images on 365 for about 9 years, and its amazing to me that it has been that long. ...
Sue ace
Makes it interesting. Penetrating eyes
September 14th, 2021  
