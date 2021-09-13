Sign up
Photo 909
The Eyes of Time
I met this lady while talking with she and her daughter, asked if i could take her pic real quick and she said yes.... problem is, the pic I took was not very good. Soooo.... I cropped to her eyes!
13th September 2021
13th Sep 21
1
0
Glover Shearron
ace
@ggshearron
I believe I have been posting images on 365 for about 9 years, and its amazing to me that it has been that long.
2391
photos
60
followers
35
following
249% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365-2019-2021
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
7th September 2021 3:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hat
,
red
,
eyes
,
sunglasses
,
hair
,
gray
,
senior
Sue
ace
Makes it interesting. Penetrating eyes
September 14th, 2021
