Photo 975
Hand of a Workin’ Man
Hand of the guy who spent the day installing some custom cabinets in our walk-in closet, just before he vacuumed.
23rd November 2021
23rd Nov 21
Glover Shearron
ace
@ggshearron
I believe I have been posting images on 365 for about 9 years, and its amazing to me that it has been that long.
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365-2019-2021
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
22nd November 2021 4:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hand
,
worker
,
callous
