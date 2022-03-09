Previous
Engrossed in a TV show .... by ggshearron
Engrossed in a TV show ....

My mother-in-law lives with us, and I got this great shot of her relaxing, watching TV in our great room. She looks relaxed ...
9th March 2022 9th Mar 22

Glover Shearron, ...

@ggshearron
I believe I have been posting images on 365 for more than 10 years and its amazing to me that it has been that long....
sarah ace
She looks like she is enjoying her program
March 10th, 2022  
