Shadow Selfie in the River by ggshearron
Shadow Selfie in the River

This is a selfie I took while standing on a bridge, looking out over a walking trail. Just looked down and thought...whoa! There's a picture!
14th March 2022 14th Mar 22

Glover Shearron, ...

@ggshearron
I believe I have been posting images on 365 for more than 10 years and its amazing to me that it has been that long....
