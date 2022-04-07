My new friend ... Timbo Slice!

I was shooting some shots on a bridge in our little commercial area of the new town we live in when I shot some of this guy going by on his bike. He came back to talk to me, asked if I was interested in shooting more bikers, and told me that he could get me in to a place about an hour outside of town, where they race bikes every weekend, and I may even be able to make a few bucks selling some of my shots. What the heck, we will see where this goes...I may post a couple more that I took during our time together.